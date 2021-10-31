President Biden’s approval rating drops as House pushes for vote on infrastructure bills
A new NBC News poll shows president Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 42%. Meanwhile, the president spent the weekend in Rome at the G20 summit, where he met with global leaders and has pushed through on some of his core objectives. Back at home, democrats are working toward a vote on Biden’s infrastructure and Build Back Better bills. Congresswoman Susan Wild of Pennsylvania joined American Voices to discuss. Oct. 31, 2021