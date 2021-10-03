National Women’s Soccer League coach ousted after sexual coercion allegations from players

Allegations of sexual coercion and sexual abuse within the National Women's Soccer League has led to the firing of North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley and the resignation of the league's commissioner. The allegations were detailed in an investigative report in The Athletic by staff writer Meg Linehan. Linehan joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the culture of silence the players faced, and what looks like for these athletes. Oct. 3, 2021