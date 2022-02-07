Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men
While the January jobs report turned out better than expected, it has not been an even recovery for all Americans. According to research by the National Women’s Law Center, over a million men joined the labor force last month compared to only 39,000 women. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by professor of sociology at Indiana University, Jessica McCrory Calarco, who discusses her recent survey of more than 2,000 parents with children under 18, and what they say needs to change. Feb. 7, 2022
