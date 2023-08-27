Jacksonville mayor says suspected shooter was 'aware' of 2018 mass shooting

- Now Playing
Jacksonville mayor says suspected shooter was 'aware' of 2018 mass shooting01:28
FBI: Jacksonville shooting being investigated as a hate crime03:55
'You can't bring a small sign but you can bring a gun': TN St. Rep. Justin Jones on new House rules06:15
Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'06:51
Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids08:28
TN Dem Justin J. Pearson vows to fight for gun safety after winning reelection05:10
Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues04:28
How gun industries sell guns overseas and fuel global violence06:55
Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'08:52
U.S. has long way to go as bipartisan gun law celebrates anniversary, says ATF director05:43
New York City scooter-riding gunman taken into custody01:52
El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences03:03
Former U.S. special forces interpreter killed in D.C. shooting02:27
'An absolute crisis': Maryland governor calls on pro-gun states to help curb gun violence06:08
At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend07:01
Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals03:17
Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’04:47
Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting04:23
Survivor on Highland Park mass shooting, gun violence prevention04:33
Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured02:13
