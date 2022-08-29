IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Cárdenas: Student debt relief will help everyone

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump ramps up attacks against government agencies following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    How the Mar-a-Lago stash threatens America’s place on the world stage

    03:49

  • Daniela Pierre-Bravo shows how to turn feeing like 'the other' into a superpower

    03:51

  • Republicans criticize Justice Dept. for protecting state secrets in Trump documents

    04:06

  • Voter registration increasing in several states following abortion bans

    04:17

  • MLK III launches new initiative on the 59th anniversary of his father's 'I Have a Dream' speech

    05:47

  • First member of Gen Z headed to Congress: ‘We see the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable’

    02:56

  • GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda

    04:31

  • Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago

    03:52

  • Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP’s inaction on gun violence

    02:50

  • Democrats deliver on key wins for voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:49

  • 'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan

    04:17

  • Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

    04:16

  • Florida judge to appoint special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago document investigation

    01:31

  • California moves to adopt diversity rules for film and TV tax incentive

    05:11

  • How Trump’s attempt to hold onto power led to the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    03:37

  • Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

    04:12

  • Gov. DeSantis touts his fight for freedom while villainizing the “woke left”

    04:39

  • State-by-state abortion laws cause new complications

    03:38

American Voices

Donald Trump ramps up attacks against government agencies following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

05:40

Threats against government agencies are on the rise as Donald Trump’s spreads disinformation about the FBI search of his Florida’s estate. Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into how Donald Trump handled classified information. Aug. 29, 2022

  • Rep. Cárdenas: Student debt relief will help everyone

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump ramps up attacks against government agencies following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    How the Mar-a-Lago stash threatens America’s place on the world stage

    03:49

  • Daniela Pierre-Bravo shows how to turn feeing like 'the other' into a superpower

    03:51

  • Republicans criticize Justice Dept. for protecting state secrets in Trump documents

    04:06

  • Voter registration increasing in several states following abortion bans

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All