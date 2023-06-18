Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

On the same day as the 11th anniversary of the DACA Program, President Biden hosted a screening at the White House of the film “Flamin’ Hot”. While the film is based on the story of a janitor at Frito-Lay who claims he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Director Eva Longoria explains it’s more than a story about snacks. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez spoke with Longoria and the stars of “Flamin’ Hot” to discuss the deeper meaning of the movie. June 18, 2023