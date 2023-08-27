IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Debunking false GOP abortion claims

04:50

GOP presidential hopefuls used their first debate to call for more restrictions on abortion, including a 15-week federal ban. They made several false claims to support their stance. Michele Goodwin joined American Voices to help separate fact from fiction. She started by addressing the claim that blue states are aborting fetuses up until the time of birth.Aug. 27, 2023

