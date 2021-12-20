IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

  • 'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle says Build Back Better is not dead

    Can current and former GOPers face prison time for Jan. 6th? 

    Covid’s evolution: ‘With each passing wave, we’ve seen greater transmissibility’

  • 'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

  • ‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

  • School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic

  • Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

  • 'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

  • President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year

  • Here comes Omicron

  • California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle

  • Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'

  • Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill

  • Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt

  • January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows

  • National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscience of the Supreme Court

American Voices

Can current and former GOPers face prison time for Jan. 6th? 

New revelations from the January 6th Committee raise new questions about whether current or former GOP officials could face criminal charges and even prison time for their roles in the insurrection. Dec. 20, 2021

