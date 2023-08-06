IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

    07:11

  • Trump team denied more time to respond to special counsel's protective order

    05:50

  • Exclusive interview with Biden-Harris campaign manager

    01:05

  • Trump fueled by indictments

    05:13

  • The forgotten story of the “Downwinders.”

    02:43

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump says charges ‘ready to go’

    04:05

  • Justice Alito Op-Ed on Ethics Reform Puts Chief Justice Roberts in a Tough Spot

    04:31

  • What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as ‘crime zone’

    04:56

  • How one Canadian wildfire in 2016 is a bellwether for more climate catastrophes

    03:44

  • Trump rivals failing to convince GOP voters to move in a new direction

    05:23

  • Why the Mar-a-Lago cover-up is more of a mess than Watergate

    03:27

  • Biden Administration & Congressional Republicans continue push-pull over immigration

    03:25

  • Trump vows to stay in presidential race even if convicted on felony charges

    03:33

  • Driving Race, Gender and Sex in “Flex” at Lincoln Center Theater

    06:20

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

    04:35

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border

    02:32

  • DeSantis’ struggle for second place: ‘Trump without the charisma’

    06:11

  • 'Here Lies Love' Brings the Complex Story of The Philippines Former First Family to Broadway

    05:54

American Voices

As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

04:01

Donald Trump’s latest threats on Truth Social are included in the Special Counsel's request for a protective order in the election interference case. Trump is also ramping up his attacks on his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential key witness. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi to discuss the Trump social media attacks and explains what steps may need to be taken to protect those trying to hold Trump accountable. Aug. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

    07:11

  • Trump team denied more time to respond to special counsel's protective order

    05:50

  • Exclusive interview with Biden-Harris campaign manager

    01:05

  • Trump fueled by indictments

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All