As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

Donald Trump’s latest threats on Truth Social are included in the Special Counsel's request for a protective order in the election interference case. Trump is also ramping up his attacks on his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential key witness. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi to discuss the Trump social media attacks and explains what steps may need to be taken to protect those trying to hold Trump accountable. Aug. 6, 2023