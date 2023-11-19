IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

'It’s inexcusable': Backlash grows over Univision’s Trump interview, cancelled Biden ads

05:18

Spanish-language media giant Univision is facing pushback over its softball interview with Donald Trump and for reportedly dropping ads already paid for by the Biden campaign. MSNBC Political Analyst Maria Hinojosa and Nuestro PAC Founder Chuck Rocha join MSNBC's Paola Ramos to discuss the recent moves from a network reaching millions of Latinos across the nation.Nov. 19, 2023

