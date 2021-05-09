‘I feel like I’ve been revived’: A mother separated from her children at the border is reunited 

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, Keldy Mabel Gonzáles Brebe de Zúniga shares her emotional journey, fleeing violence in Honduras only to be separated from her sons at the border, to finally being reunited with her family in the United States nearly four years later. She discusses what kept her motivated, what it was like to hold her sons again, and explains her message to former President Donald Trump.