'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

Anonymous testimonials from current and former Congressional staffers are calling out Congress' lack of diversity and low pay on the Instagram account “Dear White Staffers”. While the account was started in January 2020, it has garnered more attention in recent days and some Congressional lawmakers have even voiced support if Congressional staffers want to unionize. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the grievances by the staffers who do so much of the heavy lifting to write legislation, and what these testimonials say about changes needed to workplace culture on the hill. Feb. 7, 2022