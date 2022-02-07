IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Has Facebook reached its peak?

  • Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men

  • Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

  • How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

    'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

    Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man

  • Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow

  • What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

  • The extreme politics of the Republican Party

  • Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV

  • What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

  • RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'

  • Congress invests in climate resilience

  • The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

  • ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

American Voices

'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

Anonymous testimonials from current and former Congressional staffers are calling out Congress' lack of diversity and low pay on the Instagram account “Dear White Staffers”. While the account was started in January 2020, it has garnered more attention in recent days and some Congressional lawmakers have even voiced support if Congressional staffers want to unionize. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the grievances by the staffers who do so much of the heavy lifting to write legislation, and what these testimonials say about changes needed to workplace culture on the hill.    Feb. 7, 2022

