"Bringing liars to justice." How Arizona's Secretary of State is working to safeguard elections

Donald Trump is not the only person in legal jeopardy. The dozens of fake electors put forth by GOP officials are in the hot-seat. But throughout all the misinformation and drama surrounding the 2020 election, election workers have been hurt the most. As such, those jobs have become harder to fill. Arizona's Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, talks with American Voices host Alicia Menendez about what he's doing to protect election workers in 2024 and his thoughts on Alabama lawmakers refusing to create a second majority-black voting district.July 23, 2023

