American Voices

'A lot of my upbringing was framed around fear': The Evangelical influence on GOP politics

03:56

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Jon Ward, Chief National Correspondent at Yahoo! News and author of “Testimony” to discuss his relationship with evangelicalism, and how religion influences the Republican party’s push for anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ policies. May 1, 2023

