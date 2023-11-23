IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • ‘Abuse of power’: Elon Musk sues media outlet, Trump-backed AG launches probe

    07:00

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

  • Kirby: ‘No doubt’ that Hamas is using hospital to house fighters

    08:08

  • ‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

    09:07

  • 'Radicalized': Paul Pelosi attacker takes stand, testifies on right-wing conspiracies

    07:43

  • Biden says he’s ‘mildly hopeful’ about hostage release deal

    04:13

  • Ex-Trump lawyer testifies top aide said: 'The boss is not going to leave'

    05:20

  • 'Bully': McCarthy accused of ‘kidney punching’ GOP colleague

    11:59

  • ‘Unfathomably reckless:’ Hayes on the targeting of journalists amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:40

  • MAGA Mike Johnson believes ‘Bible comes first over the Constitution,’ says Raskin

    05:04

  • ‘Here we are again’: Why the GOP is exactly where it was before ousting McCarthy

    06:47

  • ‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump

    08:32

  • ‘You break it, you buy it’: GOP pays price for unpopular anti-abortion policies

    05:48

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib responds to House censure vote

    08:28

  • ‘Parroting Donald’: Michael Cohen on why Trump’s ‘belligerent’ lawyers sound like him

    08:17

All In

UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

06:19

President of the UAW Shawn Fain on why he wants to organize non-union auto plants like Tesla: “The Elon Musks of the world—that's how billionaires get their money. They do it on the backs of the working class people.”Nov. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • ‘Abuse of power’: Elon Musk sues media outlet, Trump-backed AG launches probe

    07:00

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

  • Kirby: ‘No doubt’ that Hamas is using hospital to house fighters

    08:08

  • ‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All