IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • Police questioned about ‘yellow flag’ warnings prior to Maine shootings

    01:57

  • Maine police confirm note found, say dive teams will search river near suspect's car

    02:26

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    ‘None of this is inevitable’: Sen. Chris Murphy calls for assault rifle ban after shooting in Maine

    08:47

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'

    05:19

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

    07:13

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

    06:48

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

    05:31

  • Family of Maine shooting suspect alerted police about mental health

    01:54

  • Maine gun laws scrutinized following Lewiston shooting

    02:11

  • Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'

    01:11

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

    05:26

  • 'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son

    06:16

  • Maine doctor provides update on victims being treated from Lewiston shootings

    02:53

  • Maine police detail Lewiston shooting timeline, say suspect is 'armed and dangerous'

    04:53

All In

Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

02:28

Maine State Police said in a statement that they are executing several search warrants in Bowdoin as they do their “due diligence” amid the manhunt for the Lewiston mass shooting suspect.Oct. 27, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • Police questioned about ‘yellow flag’ warnings prior to Maine shootings

    01:57

  • Maine police confirm note found, say dive teams will search river near suspect's car

    02:26

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All