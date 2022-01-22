Luria: 'Concerning' that Trump doc to seize voting machines was among official records
Rep. Luria on the draft executive order that would have seized voting machines: "We clearly outlined in our request to the Archives what types of documents we wanted—The fact that something like this could have wound up there is overly concerning."Jan. 22, 2022
