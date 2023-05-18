IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

06:18

Instead of an up-or-down vote on whether to expel George Santos, Republicans voted along party lines to kick the issue over to the House Ethics Committee—which is already investigating Santos. Congresswoman Becca Balint joins Chris Hayes to discuss. May 18, 2023

