IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

  • ‘Banality of evil’: Trump conspirator's path from 'unremarkable' to coup plotter

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

  • ‘Savvy’: How Jack Smith made it so Trump's Jan. 6 trial will likely go first

    03:23

  • ‘He’s alone’: Trump arraignment sees no family, no posse, no protests

    03:53

  • ‘They got him’: Chris Hayes says this Trump arrest is ‘biggest of all time’

    07:13

  • Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

    02:35

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • RIP GOP: ‘Devastating’ new evidence Trump still ‘owns the Republican Party’

    03:13

  • Georgia journalist who observed fake electors subpoenaed in Trump case

    05:06

  • 'Are you ok?!': Psaki puzzled by DeSantis’ 'bizarre' campaign amid spiral

    03:49

  • ‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

    07:26

  • 'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump

    06:57

  • New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date

    04:23

  • ‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case

    04:22

  • ‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America

    05:57

  • Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.

    08:19

  • Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

    07:36

All In

Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

09:04

Chris Hayes: We are where we are—with both accountability for Donald Trump and the fate of the country hanging in the balance—because Mitch McConnell and Republicans refused to do the obvious, simple, straightforward thing. They refused to convict him for inciting the insurrection and to bar him from holding future office. Aug. 5, 2023

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

  • ‘Banality of evil’: Trump conspirator's path from 'unremarkable' to coup plotter

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

  • ‘Savvy’: How Jack Smith made it so Trump's Jan. 6 trial will likely go first

    03:23

  • ‘He’s alone’: Trump arraignment sees no family, no posse, no protests

    03:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All