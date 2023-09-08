Georgia DA eviscerates GOP Congressman, suggests he buy book on RICO law

Fulton County DA Fani Willis rebuked GOP Rep. Jim Jordan over his bid to interfere in the Trump case. “Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law,” Willis wrote. “For a more thorough understanding of Georgia’s RICO statute, its application and similar laws in other states, I encourage you to read ‘RICO State-by-State.’ As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars.”Sept. 8, 2023