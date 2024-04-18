IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded
April 18, 202407:15
All In

DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded

07:15

Activist and author DeRay McKesson joins Chris Hayes to discuss the latest ruling in the ongoing lawsuit against him. “It seems to me you've got a real rogue 5th circuit here that is opening a very dangerous door for peaceful protest,” says Hayes.April 18, 2024

