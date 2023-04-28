IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bernie Sanders on why he's endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

All In

Bernie Sanders on why he's endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

Bernie Sanders: "I think it is a surprise to nobody when I say I disagree with Biden on many issues. But on the other hand I think he deserves credit for what he has accomplished. And our job now as a progressive movement is to rally the people of this country."April 28, 2023

    Bernie Sanders on why he's endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

