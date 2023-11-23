IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

  New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

  Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

  Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

  Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

  What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

  Donald Trump Jr. to testify Monday as first defense witness in $250 million civil fraud trial

  Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

  What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

  'Parroting Donald': Michael Cohen on why Trump's 'belligerent' lawyers sound like him

  What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

  Ivanka Trump gives measured testimony in New York civil fraud trial

  'They look at her as someone with information'

  Weissmann: Trump 'hurt himself substantively' with damaging admission in NY fraud trial

  'Courtroom theatrics': Trump uses fraud trial as 'dress rehearsal' for his criminal cases

  Losing: Trump warned fraud testimony may sink his wobbling company

  Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

  Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

New documents in the New York fraud case against Donald Trump reveal that the ex-president's attacks on the judge's clerk resulted in "hundreds of threatening and harassing” messages against her. Lisa Rubin and Catherine Christian join to discuss. Nov. 23, 2023

