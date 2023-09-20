IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

  • 'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

    09:09

  • Fetterman jeers Republicans 'losing their mind' over new Senate dress code

    06:34

  • House GOP in ‘Godfather II stage’ of internal turmoil, says Republican lawmaker

    07:23

  • New footage: Lauren Boebert vapes before ejection from 'Beetlejuice' musical

    02:49

  • 'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to ‘greed and arrogance’

    06:41

  • 'Think of your children': Top GOP senator voted to acquit Trump over safety fears, book says

    08:14

  • Mitt Romney: ‘Very large portion’ of GOP ‘doesn’t believe in the Constitution’

    06:53

  • Sen. Booker blasts GOP: ‘Morally obscenity’ of child poverty is a ‘policy choice’

    07:01

  • Ex-Manhattan DA: Georgia DA using RICO statue ‘to good effect’ in Trump case

    07:07

  • Mark Kelly shreds Tuberville: Chinese ‘popping champagne’ over military blockade

    06:51

  • Hayes: McCarthy's impeachment push, spending fight will alienate all sides of GOP

    04:45

  • New bombshell report on payments to Ginni Thomas by ‘face of dark money’ Leonard Leo

    07:52

  • ‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push

    05:48

  • ‘The corruption of Lindsey Graham:’ Why the senator risked indictment for Trump

    06:53

  • ‘Pro-baby:’ Republicans trying to rebrand the anti-abortion movement

    06:53

  • ‘Wrong’ and ‘excessive:’ DeSantis, Ramaswamy criticize Proud Boys sentences

    06:15

  • Georgia DA eviscerates GOP Congressman, suggests he buy book on RICO law

    07:49

All In

‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

08:57

“Since ascending to the Senate, he’s become the subject of this truly stupid, insidious, and honestly pretty funny conspiracy theory that he has been replaced by an identical body double,” says Chris Hayes on Sen. John Fetterman.Sept. 20, 2023

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

  • 'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

    09:09

  • Fetterman jeers Republicans 'losing their mind' over new Senate dress code

    06:34

  • House GOP in ‘Godfather II stage’ of internal turmoil, says Republican lawmaker

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All