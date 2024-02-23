'Kryptonite issue': Republicans flail in the wake of the Alabama IVF ruling

Fox host says Black people will back Trump because ‘they love sneakers’06:31
- Now Playing
'Kryptonite issue': Republicans flail in the wake of the Alabama IVF ruling05:53
- UP NEXT
‘Atrocious investment’: Trump RNC takeover ripped by ex-chairman05:49
'Put the bill on the floor': Dem rep calls on GOP to stop blocking Ukraine aid07:09
'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny06:38
Fox quiet after indictment of GOP 'informant' blows up impeachment case04:17
Lara Trump vows ‘every single penny’ of RNC funds will go to Trump08:52
‘Amazing turn of events’: Raskin reacts to arrest of GOP's Hunter Biden ‘informant’06:32
‘Spectacular embarrassment’: GOP's ‘informant’ charged with lying about Bidens03:08
‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion05:07
'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses05:33
‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade06:22
‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies06:09
Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes03:51
Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV05:39
Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows06:09
'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden07:12
‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary07:57
Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy09:01
Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence08:25
Fox host says Black people will back Trump because ‘they love sneakers’06:31
- Now Playing
'Kryptonite issue': Republicans flail in the wake of the Alabama IVF ruling05:53
- UP NEXT
‘Atrocious investment’: Trump RNC takeover ripped by ex-chairman05:49
'Put the bill on the floor': Dem rep calls on GOP to stop blocking Ukraine aid07:09
'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny06:38
Fox quiet after indictment of GOP 'informant' blows up impeachment case04:17
Play All