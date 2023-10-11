IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'No doubt that Iran has blood on its hands,' says Sen. Murphy on Hamas attack

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42

  • Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06

  • ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

  • ‘Ludicrous on its face’: Neguse says blaming Democrats for GOP disarray is ‘nonsensical’

    06:24

  • Hayes: 'I can't believe this needs to be said,' but the GOP is to blame for the GOP chaos 

    07:19

  • 'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

    06:45

  • Elizabeth Warren: GOP extremists are sowing chaos because they think it helps Trump

    06:03

  • ‘Trailblazer’: Rep. Barbara Lee pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90

    07:21

  • Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP

    09:36

  • ‘Meltdown’: GOP star witnesses admit there’s no evidence to impeach Biden

    07:28

  • ‘Cooked and done:’ AOC shreds GOP for ‘embarrassing’ hearing on impeachment 

    09:00

  • Former top U.S. general: Trump movement is ‘major threat to armed forces'

    05:03

  • ‘Denied’: Trump loses bid to remove judge in federal coup trial

    05:29

  • Milley on Trump suggesting ‘execution’: Threat to me is threat to entire military

    10:09

  • ‘It’s a shame’: Ron Klain knocks ‘dysfunction’ of House Republican caucus

    04:07

All In

‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages

05:14

“Those hostages could be anywhere and they could be human shields. So the complexity of getting those hostages freed is really a major issue,” says Ali Velshi on the crisis unfolding as the IDF estimates 150 were taken hostage by Hamas.Oct. 11, 2023

  • 'No doubt that Iran has blood on its hands,' says Sen. Murphy on Hamas attack

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42

  • Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All