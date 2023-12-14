IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing

    08:15
All In

‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing

08:15

In a new court filing, Trump’s attorneys in the federal election interference case complained that special counsel Jack Smith is trying to ruin Christmas by requesting Trump’s immunity appeal be expedited. Dec. 14, 2023

