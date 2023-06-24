What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

Ali Velshi explains the history of the Wagner Group, the mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia. He is joined by Colin Clarke, Senior Research Fellow at The Soufan Center, and Director of Policy and Research at The Soufan Group, to discuss the Wagner Group's threat to Putin and its implications for Ukraine.June 24, 2023