Velshi: The GOP’s identity crisis

Without knowing who you are and what you believe in, you are doomed to be manipulated. That is the situation in which today’s Republican Party finds itself. Today the GOP is a party of no ideas or policies of their own except the Big Lie that the election was stolen. Right now, the GOP has the opportunity to wipe the slate clean, recalibrate the party, and find its way back to true conservatism. It helps the country to have strong parties with opposing ideas -- parties that stand for something.