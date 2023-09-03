Velshi: Stop allowing Trump to thrive off martyrdom

The term “martyr” was first introduced in the early days of Christianity. It was applied to those who chose death over renouncing their faith. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is facing four indictments and 91 criminal charges. All of which, he claims, are the result of a political witch hunt at the hands of his enemies. He has cast himself as the martyr – trying, and succeeding, to convince his loyal supporters to see themselves, their persecution, in him. Ali Velshi argues that we need to stop allowing Trump to continue to thrive off martyrdom.Sept. 3, 2023