  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

    05:57

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

    06:16
    Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

    04:44
    Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    05:15

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

    05:52

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

    04:38

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

    06:26

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’

    04:43

  • Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

    04:35

There is a set of definitions, treaties and processes for determining a war crime. Because believe it or not, even war has rules. The core of International Humanitarian Law was formed by the Geneva conventions, negotiated in the aftermath of World War II. Before that, it was accepted that war is horrible, and horrible things happen during war. But attitudes changed during and after the Holocaust, in which millions of people – mostly Jews - were murdered. The allied powers created several precedents for prosecuting perpetrators of war crimes, including the Geneva Conventions and the Nuremberg Trials. Broadly, a war crime is the killing or destruction of anything, or anyone not justified by military necessity. Proving a war crime isn’t the hard part – the evidence can’t be covered up. Prosecuting it is much harder.March 19, 2022

