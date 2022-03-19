Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

There is a set of definitions, treaties and processes for determining a war crime. Because believe it or not, even war has rules. The core of International Humanitarian Law was formed by the Geneva conventions, negotiated in the aftermath of World War II. Before that, it was accepted that war is horrible, and horrible things happen during war. But attitudes changed during and after the Holocaust, in which millions of people – mostly Jews - were murdered. The allied powers created several precedents for prosecuting perpetrators of war crimes, including the Geneva Conventions and the Nuremberg Trials. Broadly, a war crime is the killing or destruction of anything, or anyone not justified by military necessity. Proving a war crime isn’t the hard part – the evidence can’t be covered up. Prosecuting it is much harder.March 19, 2022