Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

This summer of extreme weather continues, as July is set to be the hottest month in recorded history. Nearly 200 million people in the US - or 60% of the population - are under heat advisories or flood warnings this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Scientists have declared that the heat we are experiencing this summer is “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change - most of which is caused by fossil fuel emissions. And while the Biden administration has made strides in addressing climate change, they also continue to invest heavily in new oil and gas projects. “You can't do subtraction while you continue to add,” says Ebony Twilley Martin, the Executive Director of GreenPeace USA.July 30, 2023