Ali Velshi

The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.

08:18

Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022

