    The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned.

Ali Velshi

The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned.

This week, the Supreme Court heard two cases that have the potential to upend our government function as we know it. If the Supreme Court overturns the 40-year-old doctrine known as Chevron deference, it would drastically shrink the power of federal agencies to regulate much of anything at all. Which means that private businesses and corporations may have more ability to challenge and violate regulations - like environmental regulations, food safety regulations, trading and financial regulations, among others. The knock-on effect of overturning Chevron is difficult to calculate, because it has the potential to impact nearly every facet of our government, and of our daily lives. Ali Velshi is joined by NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray to discuss. Jan. 20, 2024

    The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned.

