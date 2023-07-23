IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Teamsters President on UPS strike: “I’m certain it could” trigger recession

Ali Velshi

Teamsters President on UPS strike: “I’m certain it could” trigger recession

06:31

One of the largest strikes in United States history is brewing, as contract negotiations between UPS and its 340,000 Teamster union members stalled last week. UPS and the union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have made some progress in negotiations - including heat safety, like mandating air conditioning in trucks and sorting facilities, and forced overtime. But negotiations broke down over what has become the main sticking point - higher pay for part time workers. If a deal is not reached, and if these hundreds of thousands of workers go on strike, It would likely be the costliest, most economically disruptive strike in more than 100 years, according to a Michigan-based economic think-tank that studies the economic impact of labor action.July 23, 2023

    Teamsters President on UPS strike: “I’m certain it could” trigger recession

