Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues
Feb. 18, 202404:44
Ali Velshi

Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues

04:44

Gazans face a dire humanitarian crisis as more than a quarter of its population face famine. NBC News' Molly Hunter reports on the aid agencies sounding the alarm on food insecurity in Gaza, as aid is not getting to the people who need it most.Feb. 18, 2024

