Sen. Sanders: We have the right to demand that Israel “respect the human rights of all people, including the Palestinians.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. “What we need now is an even-handed policy which protects the security of Israel...they have a right to live in peace and security without terrorist attacks. But the people in the Palestinian territories also have a right to live in peace and dignity.” Palestinians on a regular basis do not have access to electricity or water -- “this is a territory controlled by Israel.” With the monetary support the U.S. gives to the Israeli government, we should be able to demand they respect basic human rights, as we do other allied countries.