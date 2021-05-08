Sen. Kaine: despite inclusion of Republican priorities, “virtually all” GOP Senators will vote against infrastructure

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) joins Ali Velshi to discuss Pres. Biden’s economic agenda and the state of bipartisanship in Congress. Sen. Kaine says that despite the fact that “the bill that we will ultimately vote on in the Senate will include many priorities that Republicans put on the table…I still expect virtually all of them to vote against the bill because of Sen. McConnell saying our agenda is to battle Joe Biden.” Bipartisanship just isn’t what it used to be.