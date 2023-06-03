IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37
  • Now Playing

    Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

    06:49

  • Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

  • Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

    00:20

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

    06:21

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

    02:10

  • 'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

    04:57

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

    01:52

  • Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

    02:13

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

    04:31

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

    03:49

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

    04:42

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

    05:54

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

    05:02

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

    04:42

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

Ali Velshi

Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

07:07

President Joe Biden used his very first Oval Office address to tout the bipartisan debt deal – the Fiscal Responsibility Act – as a compromise, with concessions made on both sides. A few of those concessions, including new work requirements imposed for people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are drawing criticism. “Politicians don’t always do what ought to be,” says Rev. Dr. William Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign. If the only answer they have to fixing the global economy is to cut food stamps for working people in need, “something’s wrong with our moral center.” June 3, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37
  • Now Playing

    Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All