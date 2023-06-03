Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

President Joe Biden used his very first Oval Office address to tout the bipartisan debt deal – the Fiscal Responsibility Act – as a compromise, with concessions made on both sides. A few of those concessions, including new work requirements imposed for people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are drawing criticism. “Politicians don’t always do what ought to be,” says Rev. Dr. William Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign. If the only answer they have to fixing the global economy is to cut food stamps for working people in need, “something’s wrong with our moral center.” June 3, 2023