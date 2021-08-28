Rep. Ilhan Omar, a former refugee, says U.S. has "made promises obviously that we couldn't keep"

Rep. Ilhan Omar was born in Somalia and later came to this country as a refugee in 1995. So, for her, the plight of the Afghan people seeking asylum is personal. She says, “we can't let the Afghan people down in their moment of need. We have made promises, obviously, that we couldn't keep. But the one promise that we can keep is making sure that we protect everyone that has been made vulnerable because of our mission.”Aug. 28, 2021