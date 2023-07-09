Presidential Candidate Will Hurd rails against GOP loyalty pledge: ‘Donald Trump is a proven loser’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republican Presidential Candidate Fmr. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas joins Ali Velshi to discuss his presidential campaign, his policy on abortion, institutional reforms, and why he disagrees with the RNC policy to take a loyalty pledge from 2024 candidates to support the nominee. “My issue isn't with supporting the Republican nominee, my issue is with supporting Donald Trump. Donald Trump is a proven loser,” Hurd explains. “I tell Republicans if you elect Donald Trump for the Republican nominee, then we are willingly giving Biden four more years.”July 9, 2023

