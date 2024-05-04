Ornstein: Trump’s second term plans make it impossible to treat this like a ‘typical’ election

A new interview with Time Magazine paints a disturbing picture of what a second Trump term could look like. Norm Ornstein, senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the most alarming revelations from the interview, why outright statements about his plans to misuse federal power are so unusual, and the challenges it poses for the media covering Trump and Biden this election cycle. "If Joe Biden said even a quarter of this, it would be glaring DEFCON 1 for everyone,” Ornstein says.May 4, 2024