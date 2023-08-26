Michael Cohen: If any of Trump’s co-defendants turn on him, it’s ‘destruction for the rest’

Michael Cohen joins Ali Velshi to discuss Donald Trump’s multiple indictments, why he won’t pay the legal fees of his co-defendants, and shares his advice to those who still protect and defend Trump, specifically Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and John Eastman. “Donald doesn't care about you. He will use you as the scapegoat and the system will use you as the scapegoat.”Aug. 26, 2023