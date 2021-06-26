Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Insurrection Act reports: “It was amateur hour in the White House.”

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré was sent in to take control of the government’s response to Katrina, and after January 6th, he was tasked with producing the official security review. He joins Ali Velshi to respond to reports that fmr. President Trump was incredibly close to invoking the Insurrection Act and deploying the U.S. Military against BLM protestors. “They used everything they could to try to retain power.”