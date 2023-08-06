Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, “we would have little hope of saving American democracy”

Former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, whose advice helped to thwart Donald Trump’s coup attempt, finds something clever in how Special Counsel Jack Smith crafted the indictment and the charges he decided to file. “Jack Smith anticipated that the former president’s primary defense would be under the First Amendment,” he tells Ali Velshi. As a result, “the former president does not have a First Amendment defense to any of these charges that have now been brought against him by the grand jury.” Still, he warns that Trump remains a danger to our system of government. “Were the former president to win this election, we would have little hope of saving American democracy in the near future.” Aug. 6, 2023