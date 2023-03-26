IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

04:47

During Donald Trump’s first official rally of his 2024 presidential campaign, he escalated his incendiary rhetoric and vowed “vengeance and retribution.” There are few as familiar with Trump's playbook of stoking anger and a sense of entitlement among his far-right base than former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who ran against him in 2016 and was Trump’s last remaining Republican challenger. “Sometimes you can run for office Ali, based on principle,” says Kasich, commenting on criticisms that Republican contenders in 2016 lingered in the race too long, causing the ticket to split. “I don’t like people counting me out…I’m not counting anybody out at this point, I think it’s a big mistake.”March 26, 2023

