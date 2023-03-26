John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

As Governor, Republican John Kasich supported some of the strictest abortion restrictions. With the overturning of Roe however, a hugely unpopular ruling, Kasich now says he believes in a “reasonable compromise” on the issue. If elected leaders “make choices that the voters think are too big or too extreme,” says Kasich, “then they'll be tossed from office – we'll have to see where this all settles down.” “The Republican Party should be a party that is bringing reform to the kind of things that people want in this country,” not one that focuses all its energy on Trump.March 26, 2023