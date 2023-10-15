Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sari Bashi, program director at Human Rights Watch and founder of Gisha, an Israeli organization dedicated to protecting the freedom of movement of Palestinians, discusses the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the West Bank where she, an Israeli Jew, holds different rights and freedoms than her Palestinian husband.Oct. 15, 2023

