GOP Rep. Don Bacon on BIF: “I frankly believe that our party should’ve embraced it”

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska is one of the 13 House Republicans who voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the first part of President Biden’s agenda. He’s received criticism from his fellow Republicans, including threats of being removed from his committee assignments. But he doesn’t have regrets. He says the bill is popular and believes “that our party should’ve embraced it.” But when it comes to the Build Back Better bill, he says “not a single Republican will support it.” And that Sen. Manchin will “provide some adult supervision” on it.Nov. 20, 2021