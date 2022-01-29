Garry Kasparov: “Putin is playing poker. He’s bluffing.”
Garry Kapsarov, chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, the Human Rights Foundation, and a 5-time world chess champion, says Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing poker, not Chess, when it comes to his threats of invading Ukraine. He says that destroying Ukraine’s sovereignty will always be a priority for Putin, who “never had any allergy for blood,” but that this time, the cost to him may be prohibitive. Jan. 29, 2022
